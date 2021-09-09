Undated handout file photo issued by the Jo Cox Foundation of Jo Cox. (Jo Cox Foundation)

It is thought that Jo’s family - including her parents and husband - will attend the House of Commons to hear the debate on her legacy, which is also expected to see her sister and newly-elected MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater make her maiden speech.

The backbench debate was put forward by Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark Neil Coyle, who said he wants the focus of the discussions to be positive.

Mr Coyle, who was elected in the same intake as Ms Cox and whose Parliamentary office was on the same corridor said: “We should remember her for the things she spoke on”.

Ms Leadbeater, who has been MP for her West Yorkshire home seat since early July said she was feeling “emotional” about the debate, and told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m trying not to think of it as a huge big deal but obviously it is a big deal for me and for lots of other people.

“I’m trying to be as calm as I can about it and relaxed as I can about it because actually I’d quite like to maybe enjoy it. “

She described Thursday as “an important day” adding: “It’s an important moment for the constituency, it’s an important moment for my parents and for lots of other people here in

Parliament who worked with Jo I think it will be quite a hard day for them in lots of ways.”

Ms Leadbeater believes that the “horrendous circumstances of Jo’s murder and the fact that she was killed as an MP, doing the job that she loved, I think should never be forgotten” and she went on: “On a personal level, I want to ensure that Jo’s legacy is as long and as deep and meaningful as possible.”

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that Jo “will always remain an inspiration to so many of us”.