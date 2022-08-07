Mysterious 'path to nowhere' which hasn't been used since the 1970s closed off to public

Chris and Amanda Johnson, who bought and renovated Top o’ th’ Close farmstead, on Longroyd Lane in Upper Cumberworth, Denby Dale in 2001, said the route was a cul-de-sac that hadn’t been used by walkers for years.

A neighbour who has lived in the immediate vicinity since 1972 said the path had not been used in all that time.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In making the request to Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee (Aug 4) Mr and Mrs Johnson said the footpath was not a thoroughfare and was in fact a dead end that led only to the farm and not to any other destination.

The footpath runs off Long Royd Lane in Huddersfield

Mrs Johnson said: “Walkers have the right to roam the countryside. Surely home-owners have the right to feel secure in their own homes. Leaving this secluded footpath open will leave us feeling vulnerable and exposed.”

Huddersfield Rucksack Club, Huddersfield Ramblers and Denby Dale Walkers are Welcome were approached for their views and did not object to the path’s closure.