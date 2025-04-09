Nationalising British Steel is the 'only option left', leading Yorkshire industrialist says

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Andrew Cook also urged the Government ro introduce selective tariffs on Chinese steel imports and prioritise British-made steel in UK taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects.

He said nationalisation should always be seen as a last resort, but that it was now the “only option left”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said “all options are on the table” when asked about the plant during a meeting of the Liason Committee yesterday.

The British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. PIC: Scott Merrylees

The fledgling Steel Council also met yesterday, with Industry Minister Sarah Jones speaking to the chief executives of Tata, Liberty and British Steel as well as trade union leaders and the trade association UK Steel.

She sought to reassure the industry as the first payments from an energy cost relief scheme for the industry are due to be paid next month.

The Network Charging Compensation scheme payments are expected to give businesses more than £15m of relief in May and more than £300m during 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement yesterday, Sir Andrew said: “Nationalisation is the last resort but it’s the only option left when a core strategic industry like steel is under threat. The alternative is to rely on Chinese steel, which fails to support the UK economy and the remaining skilled jobs in our regions.

“There is a useful precedent with the nationalisation of manufacturer Sheffield Forgemasters in 2021. If anything, British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant with its two blast furnaces is of at least as great strategic importance to our sovereign capabilities.