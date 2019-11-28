New factories announced by Labour in manifesto specifically for Yorkshire

New factories, a One Yorkshire Devolution deal, and a £16bn share of a new green investment fund - those are just three of the regional priorities set out by Labour as the party prepares to launch a manifesto purely focussing on Yorkshire.

John Healey, Labour’s Shadow Homes Secretary and Wentworth and Dearne hopeful, said the manifesto represented “real change”.

John Healey, Labour candidate for Wentworth and Dearne. Picture: Tony Johnson.

And although some of the announcements just gave more detail on previously unveiled national pledges - such a creating new jobs and creating council houses - the manifesto, to be launched in Sheffield Hallam on Friday, did set out some new promises for Yorkshire.

These include a new fabrication yard and quayside space at Killingholme in Cleethorpes, plus a metals reprocessing factory elsewhere.

And the party fleshed out some of its national priorities, announcing:

Yorkshire would get a £16bn cut of Labour’s Green Transformation Fund, to be spent on projects including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production and transport.

That 2.2bn Yorkshire homes and businesses would benefit from their promise to give full fibre broadband to all.

100,000 new well-paid green jobs would be created in the region.

And 697,000 workers aged 16 and over would qualify for Labour’s rise in the living wage.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to a One Yorkshire devolution deal, Northern Powerhouse Rail, flood defences in vulnerable areas, a permanent ban on fracking, and support for former coalfield communities.

Mr Healey said: “Since 2010, our regional economy has grown 70 per cent slower than London, and wages are now nearly £200 a week less than in the capital.”

And added: “It’s time for real change, here in Yorkshire and the Humber, and across the country.”

He said: “Labour will create 100,000 good green jobs in our region. We’ll build at least 10,000 council and social homes a year - to rent and buy - to start to fix the housing crisis, as well as giving renters proper rights.

“We’ll rebuild our economy, with Crossrail for the North, and investment in new industries like hydrogen production, a metals reprocessing plant making batteries for electric vehicles and a new offshore wind turbine factory on the Humber.

“Our ambitious programme is Labour’s blueprint to rebuild our region and our country – for the many, not the few.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell added: “This election is a chance to bring our country back together. Britain is one of the most unequal countries in Europe but under Labour that will change.

However Northern Powerhouse Minister, Tory Jake Berry, said the more pressing issue for the region was Brexit.

He said: “Labour’s manifesto for Yorkshire and the Humber will only deliver dither and delay, no plan for Brexit, the chaos of two more referendums and plans for a four-day working week, which will cripple the economy and cost the NHS billions every year.

“Alternatively, the Conservative manifesto can help unlock Yorkshire and the Humber’s potential, with more police officers, new hospitals, an Australian-style points-based immigration system and economic certainty to help business and families plan for the future with confidence. But above all, only the Conservatives offer a plan to end the gridlock in parliament and get Brexit done so Yorkshire and the Humber can finally move forwards.”