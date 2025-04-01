New green public space taking shape in Dewsbury set to be completed by winter 2025

The second phase of works on the area around the Dewsbury Town Hall is about to begin.

The second phase of the scheme will be getting started this month, bringing the new accessible space one step closer to completion. Resurfacing works will begin, with much of the existing paving in the area to be replaced with stone and granite paving, and more trees to be planted to make the space greener.

The southern part of Town Hall Way will become pedestrianised, making this part of the town centre safer and more accessible for people on foot. To allow the work to go ahead, the town hall will be closed on April 4 and 5, when there will be no access for the public.

The first phase, which got underway last summer, focused on the roads and pathways around the town hall and will change the way traffic flows around the building. Through access will no longer be possible in Town Hall Way.

An artist's impression of the central steps.

This follows the creation of 19 new pay and display parking spaces and new accessible and loading bay parking at the building’s northern entrance. The car park in Wakefield Old Road will remain open as usual throughout the works and upon completion.

The final phase is expected to begin this summer and includes improvements to the steps up to Memorial Square and revamping the area around the memorial to include more trees and greenery. A curved seating space will be created just outside the Walsh Building, offering a place for passers-by to sit and relax.

Artistic paving will be installed on the site incorporating old railway tracks, which is a nod to the fact that this was the original site of Dewsbury Railway Station. Finally, the taxi rank on Longcauseway will be relocated to the eastern side, just in front of the bus stops. The project is due for completion in winter 2025.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “This next phase of investment in Dewsbury is yet another example of ours and our partners’ commitment to creating a revitalised Dewsbury town centre that is safe and an attractive place to both shop and spend time in.

Artist's impression of public realm outside Dewsbury Town Hall and the Walsh Building, featuring new greenery and seating, and one possible design for the rail-themed central amphitheatre.

“Introducing more greenery with different projects across Dewsbury town centre including the memorial gardens and new town park will not only bring environmental and health benefits but also encourage more people to spend quality time in the town centre, benefitting the businesses. Creating more accessible parking close to key buildings and businesses will also make the town centre work better for everyone.

“With much more investment planned over the next few years, I believe that Dewsbury will become an example of how investment in regeneration can create something special for our residents.”