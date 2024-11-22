New investment strategy proposed for Scarborough, Whitby and Filey harbours

A new strategy and investment plan has been proposed for harbours in Scarborough and Whitby, as well as Filey’s Coble Landing.

There is currently no strategy or investment plan for North Yorkshire’s harbours, and Scarborough and Whitby councillors have been asked to approve the creation of a formal strategy.

The North Yorkshire Harbour Strategy will “set out the future direction of management for the harbours at Scarborough, Whitby and Filey Coble Landing, and how each of these unique assets will be developed over the period of the strategy,” according to a council report.

It will set out a mission statement and a set of strategic goals and actions to help achieve the vision.

Scarborough Harbour West Pier Aerial

A meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Committee will discuss the plan on Friday, November 29.

The views of harbour users and members of the public will also be sought once a draft of the strategy is approved for consultation.

Officers said that they wanted to “make sure that users have the opportunity to have their say and to be more actively involved if they want to.

“Therefore, once approved as a draft for consultation it is proposed to consult on the strategy with key stakeholders and harbour users and the document will also be available for public comments on the council website.”

The authority has highlighted that the harbours are historic structures, some of which are in poor condition and are subject to an “aggressive wave climate which requires a proactive approach to maintenance and management”.

It was noted that common problems associated with the harbour infrastructure include accelerated low water corrosion, thinning of sheet pile thickness, and a risk of collapse.

Although the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council undertook various “major capital refurbishment schemes,” several areas of the harbours continue to need further attention.

The report added: “Discussions are ongoing and the future investment requirements at the harbours are being developed, with the requirements for council funding and opportunities to access and utilise external grant funding being explored.”