New public events space in Wakefield's Cathedral Square to be 'heart of the city'

A public events space planned for Wakefield will become the new “heart of the city centre”, council leaders have said.

Plans were submitted last week to demolish buildings to allow work to start on a new social and cultural hub next to the city’s cathedral.

If approved, the Cathedral Square project will see a new 1,450 sq m public space for festivals and events.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We are on the cusp of seeing significant change that will start the transformation of our city centre into a thriving and culturally vibrant place.

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, (left) and council leader Denise Jeffery look at plans for the city's new Cathedral Square project.

“Lots of hard work has been happening behind the scenes to bring projects like Cathedral Square to life.

“Attracting more people and new business into the city, boosting our local economy, and supporting the high street.

“This is all about looking forward and investing in our city now so that future generations can be proud to call the Wakefield district home.”

The long-awaited development forms part of a series of major regeneration projects aimed at transforming the city centre after the council was awarded £24.9m of government funding in 2019.

Artist impression of how Wakefield's Cathedral Square could look when completed

Plans include demolishing two commercial buildings either side of Bread Street to open up space for the new square.

Imrovements and resurfacing will also be carried out on Bread Street, one of the city’s oldest streets which dates back to the medieval period.

Plans include dividing the square into two sections.

The northern section features a large terrace with a stage, children’s play areas and benches.

Designs for the southern section include an open paved area providing for events.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We have listened to people. We have looked at what’s happening with shopping habits and the changing face of high streets.

“It’s clear that there is a need for connection and community, and opportunities for people to come together in greener spaces.

“We’ve taken people’s feedback on board and created plans for a place where friends and family can meet up, sit and have a chat and where there will be areas for children to play in.

“We want this to be the heart of our city centre.

“It will be surrounded by greenery, and we hope it will feel like a calm, relaxing space for people while shopping, working, visiting, or living in Wakefield.

“And it will give us the space to bring more entertainment and events to the city.

“All of this will give more reasons for residents, visitors and businesses to come into our city centre and create a busy and thriving central hub.”

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application in December.