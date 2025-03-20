New Yorkshire village could be on cards as council to begin work on strategic development plan

A new village could be created in Redcar and Cleveland as a result of a newly adopted Local Plan.

The Local Plan, which covers a 15 year period, sets out a strategy for development and includes policies relating to the protection and enhancement of the environment, community and transport infrastructure, housing needs and economic development.

Redcar and Cleveland Council’s current Local Plan was adopted in 2018 and plays a crucial role in guiding the outcome of planning applications alongside national planning policy.

In December Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner wrote to all local authority leaders to ask that councils review and update their timetables for getting an up-to-date plan in place within 12 weeks of her letter.

The council’s cabinet has now agreed a local development scheme which includes a timetable for preparation of a new Local Plan.

Assistant director of growth and enterprise, Andrew Carter told a scrutiny committee meeting new strategic housing allocations would have to be included in the plan which could be a “new village or two new villages somewhere or an urban extension”.

He said the plan had to be legally sound and evidence based with a research phase involving contacting all landowners in the borough to establish their intentions and inviting the submission of potential development sites.

A cabinet report said there was a need for the council to wait for proposed planning reforms and related legislation before issuing a draft Local Plan.

The current timetable envisages public consultation over a draft Local Plan to begin in July next year with a final submission to the Secretary of State in August 2027.

The plan would be adopted in March 2028, subject to examination by a planning inspector.

Questioning Mr Carter at the scrutiny committee meeting, Councillor Ian Hart said one of the issues facing the council was a lack of funds being provided by developers for schools, GP surgeries and transport infrastructure.

He also asked if the council could specify the type of housing it required in some locations.

Mr Carter said as a result of a new planning bill the council would be able to request specific housing mixes to be included within new developments.

Councillor Dave Taylor, meanwhile, said more “multi-functional”, “multi-generational” homes were required in the borough catering for both young and old residents.

Redcar and Cleveland previously had a target of 234 new homes to be built annually, but, as part of Labour’s effort to grow the economy, housing targets have been ramped up.

This means from now on 559 housing completions will be required each year in the area.

Councillor Margaret O’ Donoghue suggested there were insufficient employment opportunities to finance payment of the new homes when built.

She said: “Where are the jobs to support the mortgages for all these buyers?”

Mr Carter explained how targets were calculated based on the difference between the median wage and median house price in a particular area.

He said: “Every single borough across the country is facing this prospect [of increased housing targets].

“When you add it all up the Northern authorities have a much bigger housing requirement than the southern ones.

“It’s down to the discrepancy between the wages that people earn and the average house price.”

Councillors were provided with figures on current housing completions in Redcar and Cleveland, which in 2024/25 totalled 355 to date.