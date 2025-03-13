Sir Keir Starmer has announced NHS England - which is headquartered in Leeds - will be abolished to “cut bureaucracy” and bring management of the health service “back into democratic control”.

The Prime Minister said decisions about billions of pounds of taxpayer policy should not be taken by an “arms-length” body as he vowed to implement sweeping reforms which the Government says will deliver better care for patients.

Speaking on a visit to Hull, Sir Keir said: “I can’t in all honesty explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy. That money could and should be spent on nurses, doctors, operations, GP appointments.

“So today, I can announce we’re going to cut bureaucracy… focus Government on the priorities of working people, shift money to the frontline. So I’m bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control by abolishing the arms-length body, NHS England.”

NHS England has its headquarters in Leeds and employs around 6,000 people.

Abolishing NHS England will reduce “duplication”, saving money that can then be spent on frontline services, the Prime Minister said.

Answering a question from a cancer patient on how the decision would improve NHS services, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Amongst the reasons we are abolishing it is because of the duplication.

“So, if you can believe it, we’ve got a communications team in NHS England, we’ve got a communications team in the health department of government; we’ve got a strategy team in NHS England, a strategy team in the government department. We are duplicating things that could be done once.

“If we strip that out, which is what we are doing today, that then allows us to free up that money to put it where it needs to be, which is the front line.”

He added that the Government wanted to push power to frontline workers “and away from the bureaucracy which often holds them up”.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “This is the final nail in the coffin of the disastrous 2012 reorganisation, which led to the longest waiting times, lowest patient satisfaction, and most expensive NHS in history.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a speech on civil service reform during a visit to East Yorkshire, outlining how he will reshape the state to make it more agile and deliver better for working people | PA Video/PA Wire

“When money is so tight, we can’t justify such a complex bureaucracy with two organisations doing the same jobs. We need more doers, and fewer checkers, which is why I’m devolving resources and responsibilities to the NHS frontline.

“NHS staff are working flat out but the current system sets them up to fail. These changes will support the huge number of capable, innovative and committed people across the NHS to deliver for patients and taxpayers.

“Just because reform is difficult doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. This government will never duck the hard work of reform. We will take on vested interests and change the status quo, so the NHS can once again be there for you when you need it.”

Sir James Mackey, who will be taking over as Transition CEO of NHS England, said: “We know that while unsettling for our staff, today’s announcement will bring welcome clarity as we focus on tackling the significant challenges ahead and delivering on the government’s priorities for patients.

“From managing the Covid pandemic, the biggest and most successful vaccine campaign which got the country back on its feet, to introducing the latest most innovative new treatments for patients, NHS England has played a vital role in improving the nation's health. I have always been exceptionally proud to work for the NHS – and our staff in NHS England have much to be proud of.

“But we now need to bring NHS England and DHSC together so we can deliver the biggest bang for our buck for patients, as we look to implement the three big shifts – analogue to digital, sickness to prevention, and hospital to community – and build an NHS fit for the future.”

Incoming NHS England Chair, Dr Penny Dash said: “I am committed to working with Jim, the board and wider colleagues at NHS England to ensure we start 25/26 in the strongest possible position to support the wider NHS to deliver consistently high-quality care for patients and value for money for taxpayers.