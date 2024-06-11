Nigel Farage: Watch moment man appears to throw objects at Reform UK leader as he campaigns in Barnsley
Mr Farage was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.
A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.
Workmen appeared to then haul the man from the site and he ran off, before police officers tackled him.
South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man, who remained in police custody.
The Reform UK leader later tweeted the video, alongside a message which said: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley Town Centre today (Jun 11).
“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area. A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”
Mr Farage, speaking later while campaigning in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said the attack was “pretty nasty”.
He said police tipped them off early that it was “not a very good idea” to leave the battle bus.
Mr Farage added: “Protest is allowed. Protest is part of our democratic process. But protest needs to be within certain bounds. Protest does not involve chucking cement towards me, or even stones.
“I don’t mind if someone shouts something rude at me, I would probably shout it back. But when it comes to violence that actually poses a real threat.”
He called the attack “violent” and said he would be in hospital now if he had got off the bus.