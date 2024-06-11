Nigel Farage appears to have been pelted with objects while on the campaign trail in Yorkshire.

Mr Farage was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workmen appeared to then haul the man from the site and he ran off, before police officers tackled him.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage makes a speech on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man, who remained in police custody.

The Reform UK leader later tweeted the video, alongside a message which said: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley Town Centre today (Jun 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area. A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

Mr Farage, speaking later while campaigning in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said the attack was “pretty nasty”.

He said police tipped them off early that it was “not a very good idea” to leave the battle bus.

Mr Farage added: “Protest is allowed. Protest is part of our democratic process. But protest needs to be within certain bounds. Protest does not involve chucking cement towards me, or even stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t mind if someone shouts something rude at me, I would probably shout it back. But when it comes to violence that actually poses a real threat.”