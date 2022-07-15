No evidence to support Nadine Dorries claim that Channel 4 show used paid actors, investigation finds

In May, Ms Dorries told the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Committee that she had "discovered" that people she had spoken to when she had appeared on Channel 4 Tower Block of Commons were actors.

Ms Dorries appeared on the documentary in 2010, as one of four MPs spending time living in deprived housing estates in different parts of the country.

She was sent to the South Acton estate in London but claimed to MPs that producers had hired actors for the programme.

An investigation has found no evidence to support Nadine Dorries's claims about a Channel 4 documentary.

She said: "The parents of some of the boys in that programme contacted me and came here to have lunch to tell me that the boys were in acting school. They were not really living in a flat—they were not real. They were actually actors."

Ms Dorries added: "If you remember, there was a pharmacist I went to see who prepared food; she was also a paid actor as well."

Channel 4 today said they had investigated the claims and found there was "no evidence" to support the allegations.

A spokesman for the channel said: "At the DCMS Committee meeting on 19 May 2022, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries MP alleged that contributors to the 2010 Channel 4 series Tower Block of Commons, in which she appeared, were paid actors, in acting school and/or not living in the homes in which they were portrayed in the series as living.

"Channel 4 takes any allegations of misrepresentation extremely seriously and always rigorously investigates any such claims.

"In keeping with standard practice Channel 4 asked Love Productions, who produced the programme, to conduct a thorough investigation into the concerns raised. The investigation, overseen by their external lawyers, encompassed contributors who were ordinary members of the public and with whom The Secretary of State had significant interaction. It involved speaking with many of those involved in the making of the series, including contributors and crew, and retrieving and reviewing relevant documentation and footage, including 85 hours of raw footage filmed for the series.

"Channel 4 then reviewed Love Productions’ findings and undertook its own internal document searches and review.

"Neither Love Productions' investigation nor Channel 4’s internal inquiries revealed any evidence to support the allegations made about the programme.”

Tory MP Julian Knight, who chairs the DCMS Committee, said he was now seeking an explanation from Ms Dorries.

“The Committee has written to the Secretary of State on this matter and invited comments from her as a matter of urgency. Now that Channel 4 and Love Productions have concluded the investigation, we look forward to receiving the Secretary of State’s response, which we will then publish.”

DCMS has been contacted for comment.

The situation comes against the background of Ms Dorries leading Government attempts to privatise the channel against the wishes of the broadcaster's bosses.

Earlier this week, it was revealed DCMS had put pressure on Channel 4 to alter its annual report to better make the case for privatisation by raising questions about the future financial sustainability of the organisation. The request was rejected by the channel.

