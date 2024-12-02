No mention of North in Government's post-Louise Haigh transport comments

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Haigh resigned on Friday after it emerged she had pleaded guilty to a criminal offence related to incorrectly telling police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden told Sky News he is “sorry to see” the Sheffield Heeley MP go, describing her as a “good colleague”, and also said it is “not against the law” for somebody who has had a conviction to serve in Parliament.

Ms Haigh had made improving rail connectivity across the North as one of her main priorities, having already spearheaded government plans to bring train and bus services back under public control.

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party and Labour's then Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Her replacement, Heidi Alexander, is the MP for Swindon South and was previously Sadiq Khan’s deputy mayor for transport in London.

On taking on the role, she said: “I will do all I can to ensure we have a transport system that drives economic growth, connects our communities and protects the environment.”

While Mr McFadden said the new appointment “that will mean that we continue with the agenda we’ve got, which is bringing the railways back into public ownership … and a good transport agenda going forward”.

Rachel Reeves and Heidi Alexander, left. Credit: PA | PA

Neither Mr McFadden or Ms Alexander mentioned connecting up the North in their statements.

Ms McFadden also said “I don’t know who knew what when”, after being asked if Sir Keir Starmer knew the full story of Ms Haigh’s criminal conviction when she was appointed to Cabinet.

On Friday, Downing Street declined to say whether the Prime Minister knew about Ms Haigh’s criminal conviction and added that “further information” had come to light before her resignation.

“Following further information emerging, the Prime Minister has accepted Louise Haigh’s resignation,” the spokesman said.

The Times has reported that calls were made to Ms Haigh’s family members on her work phone, before she reported that it was not in fact stolen to the police.