North Yorkshire devolution deal 'can transform rural areas', says Dean of Ripon

The Rev Canon John Dobson made the comments a year on from the publication of a landmark report from the North Yorkshire Rural Commission, which he chaired.

It comes as negotiations with Government over a multi-million pound devolution deal for North Yorkshire and York enter their final stages.

The problems highlighted by the Rural Commission include a lack of affordable housing, poor public transport links and a huge issue with digital connectivity for both mobile and internet coverage in countryside communities.

The Dean of Ripon chaired the North Yorkshire Rural Commission

Canon Dobson said: “The chance of a devolution deal could transform the fortunes of people living and working in North Yorkshire, but especially for countryside communities.

“So many of the issues which were highlighted in the Rural Commission’s final report have affected the countryside for decades, but the opportunity of devolved powers being handed to North Yorkshire represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle them.”

Talks between councillors and council officers and Ministers and civil servants from Whitehall began in earnest at the start of this year in the hope of securing the devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire.

If successful, the deal would hand over decision-making powers and tens of millions of pounds to political leaders in York and North Yorkshire.

An announcement on an offer for devolution is expected this summer before public consultations are staged later in the year.

The biggest shake-up in local government in North Yorkshire in nearly half-a-century is being undertaken to pave the way for the deal.

The Government has stipulated that a key requirement for any deal for North Yorkshire is for the current two-tier system of local government, with the county council and seven district councils, to be replaced by a single unitary authority.

City of York Council will continue as a unitary authority to run in tandem with the new North Yorkshire Council, which will launch on April 1 next year.

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Coun Carl Les, said: “A devolution deal for North Yorkshire would provide the chance to take more control over vital decisions that affect the hundreds of thousands of people who live and work in the county.

“Negotiations have entered a critical stage, but we are hopeful that we can secure the best deal possible for both York and North Yorkshire.

“In doing so, we will be able to tackle major issues that affect both urban and rural areas, and ensure that the Government’s ambitions to truly level up the nation’s economy can become a reality.”

Rural taskforce moving forward

One of the key recommendations in the commission’s final report was to establish a rural taskforce to help take forward its recommendations.

The taskforce, which is chaired by North Yorkshire County Council’s chief executive Richard Flinton, has been meeting regularly since it first convened in November last year.

A final report is due to be published by the taskforce later this year outlining how the Rural Commission’s recommendations can be taken forward.

The Rural Commission met 20 times, taking evidence from more than 70 participants.

