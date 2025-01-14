North Yorkshire residents to see council tax rise from March under authority plans

It comes as council leaders accused government ministers of diverting financial support from rural communities towards towns and cities.

Council tax payers in North Yorkshire are facing a hike in their bills as leaders admit the local authority is facing a multi-million pound shortfall.

Residents are set to be hit with a 4.99 per cent on their council tax in the financial year 2025/2026 which begins on April 1 - the maximum rate North Yorkshire Council is allowed to increase without a referendum being called.

The increase is made up of a 2.99 per cent increase in tax, plus a two per cent increase in the adult social care precept.

It means an average Band D property will see an increased £92.18 per year to a total bill of £1,939.54, if the proposals are agreed at a North Yorkshire Council executive meeting next week.

North Yorkshire Council’s funding settlement from the Government is the fourth worst in the country, with officials saying they expect the shortfall to reach £7m even with a £5m grant to cover National Insurance hikes.

Council leader Carl Les said: “All councils across the country are facing immense financial pressures but the funding settlement which we have been handed by the Government will mean that we are faced with an even tougher situation than we had expected.

“We are acutely aware that all of our communities are feeling the impact of the cost of living, and we certainly do not want to compound those pressures.

“However, we are now faced with a council tax rise of 4.99 per cent to help to counter the multi-million pound shortfall which we are facing in the council’s budget for the next financial year. If we don’t push ahead with the 4.99 per cent increase, the financial deficit will be even worse.

“The Government has pledged to conduct a review of local government funding, and I would urge Ministers to ensure that there is a fair deal for all local authorities, whether they are responsible for large rural areas such as ourselves or towns and cities.”

A grant offered to councils in rural areas, worth over £14m, was scrapped last year by the Government as it focussed funding in areas of deprivation.

A survey of North Yorkshire residents last year saw just 18 per cent say they’d be willing to pay an increase of four or more per cent in council tax for the services to be improved.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Coun Gareth Dadd, whose responsibilities include the authority’s finances, said: “We will carefully consider the budget proposals when the executive meets as we want to ensure that we are offering the very best value we can for our residents and businesses.

“However, we are faced with some very tough choices to try to balance our books. We are due to have to use our financial reserves to cover the deficit which means that once that money is spent, we cannot recoup it.”

The rise comes months after the introduction of a controversial policy to cut the council’s school transport budget, after costs doubled in five years.

Some £50m is spent by the authority each year on home to school travel.