Northern Powerhouse Rail: Government vows to 'accelerate' project and deliver it 'in full'

She made the pledge during the Tory leadership campaign and Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) was named as an “accelerated project” when her Government published its Growth Plan last week.

According to the document, it is one of 138 projects “which will be accelerated as fast as possible” and construction will begin on “the vast majority” of those projects by the end of 2023.

Ms Truss appears to have agreed to Transport for the North’s original plans for a £43bn NPR network, which deliver high-speed lines running between Liverpool to Leeds, via Manchester and Bradford, and a series of line upgrades across the North.

Liz Truss appears to have agreed to Transport for the North’s original plans for a £43bn NPR network, which deliver high-speed lines running between Liverpool to Leeds, via Manchester and Bradford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boris Johnson’s Government scaled back those plans to save money when it published the Integrated Rail Plan in November, and instead opted to spend £17.2bn on building a 40-mile line between Warrington and Marsden.

However, Ms Truss promised to build NPR “in full” during a visit to Leeds in July, describing the project as “absolutely crucial for the future of the North of England”.

But she refused to revert back to the original plans for HS2 and ensure the line reaches Leeds.

At a Transport for the North board meeting yesterday, Councillor Liam Robinson said he is pleased that Ms Truss and Labour have both committed to building NPR in full, but Northern leaders must press them to deliver on those promises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It seems we’ve got a political consensus, which is brilliant, but how do we make sure that becomes a reality?”

He said it is “an absolute key time” as political parties will soon be looking to outline manifesto promises ahead to the next General Election, which can be held no later than January 2025.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll agreed “a very strong lobbying strategy” is needed to hold the Prime Minister to her promise.

Tim Foster, Transport for the North Programme Director, said the Government has not explained what “NPR in full” means yet and there is “still quite a degree of uncertainty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad