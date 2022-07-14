Campaigners have been fighting to secure the future of the half pipe ramp at Norton Skate Park for 18 months and Ryan Swain, who leads the Rescue the Ramp group, said he remained sceptical the work would finally get the go-ahead from Norton Town Council.

But the council’s mayor, Dinah Keal, said she believed a contractor would be approved on Monday and work could potentially start in August. Ryedale District Council approved a £50,000 grant for repair work last month.

The half-pipe is one of few free-standing ramps of its size in the country that is free to use but has been out of action for around four years despite the rest of the skate park being renovated earlier this year.

Campaigners have been battling to save Norton's half pipe, as seen in the background (pictured is Ryan Swain, who is leading the campaign)

The fight over its future came to national prominence last year, coinciding with skateboarding making its debut as a sport at the Tokyo Olympics where 13-year-old Team GB skateboarder Sky Brown won a bronze medal.

Norton Town Council, which has been mired in wrangling over the half pipe for more than a year, was scheduled to choose a contractor at an extraordinary meeting two weeks ago but progress then hit a further delay with none of the three quotes available being approved.

Mr Swain accused the council of using “intentional delay tactics” and added: “We just want a nice, swift vote. If it doesn’t happen now, that money is never going to get spent.”

Coun Keal acknowledged frustration at the latest delay but insisted it was a procedural problem because companies weren’t offering ‘like-for-like’ quotes – a problem now rectified for Monday’s scheduled monthly meeting of the council.

She said: “It’s appalling that this has dragged on and on. But I hope we will finally get the go ahead next week and we can get the contractor on site as soon as possible and get the job done.”