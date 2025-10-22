Cleveland Police have been urged to step up enforcement of speed limits in a picturesque village after one motorist was clocked doing an “insane” 111mph in a 30mph zone.

The results of a council traffic survey in Newton under Roseberry which took place over six days last month showed the offending vehicle sped through the village at this speed between 12am and 1am one morning.

Meanwhile, analysis of the survey shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) by concerned villagers showed two vehicles were recorded doing between 80mph and 90mph and six between 70mph and 80mph.

Newton under Roseberry is on the A173 between Pinchinthorpe, near Guisborough, and Great Ayton, a maximum 40mph stretch, which prior to 2019 was 60mph before a change took place aimed at protecting pedestrians and cyclists.

On the approach to the village – which lies in the shadow of Roseberry Topping and is also the location of a popular pub, The King’s Head – the limit drops to 30mph.

Other results of the traffic survey found 94 vehicles travelling between 61mph and 70mph, 636 between 51 and 60mph and 5,972 doing between 41mph and 50mph.

One resident said 111mph was “insane” and suggested police weren’t taking the issue seriously enough.

He said: “Families live here, children have to cross the road and having cars flying past you at [these] speeds is not just reckless, it’s terrifying.”

The resident said a police camera van “sporadically appeared for an hour or two”, but then motorists warned others approaching of its presence by flashing headlights, giving people time to slow down and avoid a fine.

He said the survey was carried out at the Guisborough end of the village, just before a row of terraced houses, so within the 30mph zone, but typically where motorists began to speed up to 40mph or more in anticipation of the speed limit change.

He added: “I do wonder with those sorts of speeds how long before a resident or walker heading up Roseberry Topping is killed by a speeding motorist.”

Figures show there were 99 pedestrians injured in road accidents in Cleveland last year, with Redcar and Cleveland accounting for 22.

Across the borough there were seven fatalities, 38 serious injuries and 54 slight injuries involving pedestrians.

Hutton ward councillor Jemma Joy said she was really concerned at regular speeding through Newton under Roseberry.

She said: “People living in the area, as well as visitors walking and using the King’s Head pub should feel safe.

“I’m working with residents and police, as well as council officers from the highways team to see what else we can do to reduce speeds.

“I’ve experienced first hand drivers exceeding the 30mph limit in the area, as well as the 40mph limit either side of Newton under Roseberry.

“If this is the case, the first task is to put in as many measures to reduce speed and get drivers who choose to exceed the speed limit issued with points and fines by the police.

“If you don’t want the points and fine, don’t speed.”

The LDRS asked Cleveland Police if any speeding fines had been issued in the area and to comment on the speeds recorded.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Reports about speeding are taken very seriously and, where concerns are raised, police will work together with the local council to look at appropriate responses.

“Officers and PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Team regularly meet with residents to raise their concerns and discuss any issues.

“Our enforcement van was deployed in the Newton under Roseberry area last month where one offence was identified.