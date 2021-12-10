Number 10 cancels Christmas party as Boris Johnson continues to face questions over an alleged event last year

Ornaments and baubles hang from the Christmas tree outside 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has previously said that there were intentions to have a festive party, but those have now been scrapped.

The news comes as a Cobra meeting will be held this afternoon between Ministers from all four nations of the UK, to discuss the ongoing response to the new Omicron variant.

Asked again on Friday whether there would be a gathering, the spokesman said: “I think we’ve made clear since the latest situation with Omicron, obviously that’s taking up great deal of time at the moment.

“There’s no plans for that in Number 10.”

This decision was taking following the implementation of Plan B coronavirus measures earlier this week, and is based on the latest scientific data, the spokesman added.

Despite the cancellation, Number 10 reassured the public that they should still keep their own Christmas plans.

“We’re simply saying as a matter of fact there’s nothing in the guidance or the regulation that requires individuals to do so.

“We want people to keep using hospitality. We know that’s important, and we’re confident people will,” the spokesman said.

Boris Johnson has faced questions all week over a party which is alleged to have happened on December 18 last year, while London was under strict Tier 3 restrictions.

On Friday, it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.

ITV News, which first reported Mr Doyle’s presence at one event, said he addressed up to 50 people and made a speech.