On June 18 1984 - 40 years ago today - thousands of picketing miners were attacked by riot police at Orgreave in what has been described as one of the most violent clashes in British industrial history, with police using ‘paramilitary’ tactics.

Campaigners have long believed not only that it was pre-meditated, but that the collusion in the concealing of evidence went right to the top, with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and several subsequent Secretaries of State for the Home Office perpetuating the conspiracy of silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the four decades since, despite resolute campaigning by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OJTC), there has been no independent inquiry into the facts.

MINERS STRIKE June 18th 1984 Riot policeline up at Orgreave

OJTC says the fact documents pertaining to the events are still deemed so sensitive as to not be due for declassification until 2066 are – in themselves – evidence of the cover up.

This afternoon, that same organisation delivers its new report to the Home Office, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and the leaders of all main UK political parties.

The report, seen by the Yorkshire Post, draws several comparisons between other high-profile historic injustices, including the Post Office scandal, the Infected Blood scandal, and the Hillsborough tragedy, and points out many who are still waiting for justice are now in advancing years and some in poor health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One notable allegation included in today’s report is that after, it says, being led to believe in 2015 an inquiry would be granted by then home secretary Theresa May, or her successor Amber Rudd, “The OTJC believes that interventions from Norman Tebbit, Secretary of State for Trade and Industry during the strike, and others may have placed pressure on the Home Secretary to overturn the decision to grant an Inquiry in 2016.

“If true, we believe this perpetuates the cover-up of his and the Conservative Government’s involvement in the strike, allowing the myth of ‘non-intervention’ to remain.”

It goes on to say that since 2016 the Conservative “Governments have not responded to any of the new evidence that has been presented.”

It adds: “What is important to the OTJC is that due to the age and health of many miners impacted we quickly secure a public acknowledgement of why and what the State did to the miners and their communities through an inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An inquiry of full disclosure can right the wrongs of the past and influence the future behaviour of public officials.

“As such, an early and suitably empowered inquiry into government and police action in relation to events at Orgreave, on June 18 1984, is essential.

Kate Flannery is the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign Secretary, and said: "It is important that the truth is established via an independent inquiry and that the police and government are brought to account for their actions at Orgreave on June 18, 1984.

“This day is particularly significant as it shines a light on what was going on in mining villages and communities throughout the year-long 1984/5 miners’ strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the National Archive files released it is obvious that Conservative Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher’s involvement alone is enough for an inquiry into Orgreave.

“There are still many government files held back – some of which are under lock and key until at least 2066.

“An inquiry should reveal what is in those files and what has been held back for 40 years."

Labour has specifically mentioned Orgreave in its manifesto, but stopped short of pledging a full statutory inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manifesto states: “Under the Conservatives, too many victims of historical injustices have had insult added to injury by years of legal delays.

“Without justice and the truth, victims and their families cannot move forward.”

It goes on to say: “Labour will also ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, that the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light.”

Kevin Horne was a miner who was arrested at Orgreave. He said: “There has been no accountability of policing at Orgreave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This sent a very clear message that the police could employ violence with impunity.

“This must surely have set a culture for the police cover up in 1989 at Hillsborough.

“The police lied in their statements and in court about what they did at Orgreave.

“We want the answers to questions about the lying and violent behaviour of the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to know how police officers were briefed and why they were not held to account by the Director of Public Prosecutions or their own employer."

When approached by the Yorkshire Post, the Home Office said it was unable to comment on the report without having seen it.