Over £11m pledged to help domestic abuse victims in Yorkshire rebuild lives

The Government has announced an additional £125m of funding for the next financial year to help refuges and shelters across the country pay for support connected to healthcare and benefits applications.

More than £1m each is to go to Bradford, Leeds, North Yorkshire and Sheffield councils. Leeds will receive the highest amount in the region, with £1.8m granted.

The local areas receiving over £500,000 include Barnsley, Doncaster, East Riding, Hull, Kirklees, Rotherham and Wakefield.

The Government is providing over £11m to help fund support services for domestic abuse victims in Yorkshire.

Interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding will be issued as an un-ringfenced grant to local councils who will then be responsible for making decisions on how the funding is spent to benefit those in need.

The Government has also announced it will consult on current housing rules, with the aim of giving victims more choice on where they rebuild their lives.

By looking at the rules on joint tenancies and the Local Connections Test, the Government intends to make it easier for them to either move away from their abusers and start their lives afresh, or help them to stay in their own homes if that is safe and they choose to do so.

Rough Sleeping and Housing Minister Eddie Hughes MP said: “This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

“Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported.

“The consultations we are launching today build on this work and will help us give victims more options to move forward with their lives in the way that is right for them.”

Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean said: “Home is not the safe place it should be for domestic abuse victims and their families. The extra support provided today will provide a vital lifeline for victims as they try and rebuild their lives positively while feeling supported and protected.

“These are important changes that sit alongside the new measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which will give victims of domestic abuse longer to report offences to the police, so that abusers do not evade justice.

“A consultation launched today will consider removing Local Connection Tests for abuse victims, which can stop victims from applying for social housing if they do not have a connection to a local area.

“This can often mean victims are forced to live in the same communities as their abuser and are denied a fresh start in a new town.

“A second consultation will consider whether and how to change current rules that make it difficult for victims to remove their perpetrators from joint tenancies, which can mean victims either feel forced to stay in their home or are at risk of being made homeless by their abuser.

“The government will call on people with experience of domestic abuse and those working in the sector to share their views.”

Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales said: “For victims and survivors of domestic abuse, home is often the most dangerous place. I welcome the confirmation of £125 million to enable local authorities in England to meet their duties to provide support in safe accommodation for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

“The right support in a safe environment is integral to rebuilding your life after fleeing domestic abuse and this duty will be transformative in tackling the postcode lottery of accommodation-based support for victims and survivors.”