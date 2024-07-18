Pageantry mixes with politics for centuries-old tradition in King’s Speech

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The State Opening of Parliament is a time-honoured custom which sees the monarch read out the list of Bills planned by the Government at the start of the new legislative session.

The King, bedecked in ermine and wearing a crown, is still our head of state and lays down the law which Sir Keir Starmer and his new administration intends to work through this session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symbolic ceremony is watched keenly, from the point Black Rod bangs on the House of Commons door to summon MPs into the higher chamber to when the sovereign rises at the end of the speech.

King Charles III, waits with Queen Camilla for members of the House of Commons to arrive so the king can read the King's Speech. Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

This first speech happened during the English Civil War in the 1600s.

Yesterday, Sir Keir, the new Prime Minister, and Rishi Sunak, now the Leader of the Opposition, were first to head across the Central Lobby to see the King.

The pair were seen chatting and joking together, a far cry from the personal battle they engaged in during the election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were followed by Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor, walking with Jeremy Hunt, her predecessor.

All the while a Labour MP was “held hostage” in Buckingham Palace while the King was in Parliament, to ensure his safe return.

The centuries-old ceremony, where British pomp is unleashed to the full, ran like establishment clockwork, which even the modern-day blight of a mobile phone ringing failed to disrupt.

True to form, poker faces all round – from the monarch downwards – made short work of the unwanted intrusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the drama were protests outside the Palace of Westminster, where Republican groups roared their disapproval from behind barricades. Police helicopters heard overhead adding to the atmosphere.

For the occasion, roads are closed off days in advance to protect the King, while the entire Palace of Westminster is swept by agents. A ceremonial search of the basement is carried out in a tradition that dates back to the 16th century gunpowder plot of Guy Fawkes.

After the ceremonial pomp ends, the real business of the day starts, but even this had some light-hearted, a first day of school feeling.

As the new session of Parliament opens, MPs’ speeches before the party leaders can discuss the legislative agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi joked: “The Old Vic is currently hosting a play about the life of an MP where James Corden turns out to be one of your constituents.

“Although I believe he lives in California so maybe he should get in touch with the Leader of the Opposition [Rishi Sunak].”

Sir Keir and Mr Sunak could not help but crack their own jokes.

Mr Sunak noted that Peter Dowd, the MP for Bootle, in Merseyside, is the “most popular constituency MP” in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Enjoying the biggest majority of any member of this place and in a recent election he even won an astonishing 84 per cent of the vote.

“He might be the only person who can persuade Kim Jong Un of the benefits of democracy, although the people’s republic of Bootle doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.”

Sir Keir revealed the conversation he shared with his predecessor earlier, telling the Commons he wants “to congratulate the England football team for their achievements in the Euros, something the Leader of the Opposition and I were talking about this morning”.

“Yes, the trophy eluded us again, but the team can be proud of another exceptional performance, something I’m sure the whole house will be only too pleased to recognise,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday’s State Opening of Parliament was the first by a Labour Government since Gordon Brown’s in 2009.

And it was the first involving a King since 1950, with Clement Attlee and King George VI.

The text of this year’s speech took 12 minutes and 44 seconds for the King to read out – the longest in more than two decades and more than a minute longer than last year’s speech, which took him 11 minutes and 29 seconds to deliver.

It was the longest text, by word count, since the 1,448-word speech delivered by Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the 2003 State Opening of Parliament.