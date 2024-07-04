Paloma Faith wants to reshape the stereotypical idea that femininity is “delicate” and “soft” and recognise its “power” instead.

“I think there is this idea that femininity is one-dimensional, so it’s often perceived as empathetic, soft, gentle, nurturing. I think that I am all of those things, but [it’s] also resilience, power and strength,” says the London-born singer-songwriter, 42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a line in God In A Dress [a song from Faith’s album The Glorification Of Sadness, released in February], which says, ‘I might be feminine, but I’m not delicate’ – which embodies the fact that I am super feminine but recognises that there is also a power and strength to it. Having lived the experience of having two children, women are quite unbelievable. We are the source of new life, so that is a power.”

Paloma Faith performing on the Pyramid Stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

The mother-of-two – Faith has two daughters, aged seven and three, with French artist Leyman Lahcine (the couple revealed they’d split last year) – is honest about the fact that although both her career and children are great “sources of joy”, it can be overwhelming trying to juggle everything.

“All the elements that I personally have are things that are sources of joy for me – I love my children, I love my work. But at times, it can become overwhelming to do all of those things, and I often feel like I am not giving my very best to any one of them.”

She adds: “Feminism came along and sold us this idea that we can have it all, and that we are capable of having it all, but women are burning out as a result and are being taken for granted because of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the challenges of single motherhood, Faith says: “Everything has to be planned and there is no feeling of spontaneity, and if you feel unwell, nobody cares, you just have to carry on as if you are fine. My kids once found me after I had fainted on the floor after an operation… it is terrifying. It is very difficult, every day, I am on the verge of a nervous breakdown. I think it is about accepting your failings, because there is no such thing as a ‘super mum’ and you can’t have it all. You are always stretched, and you have to make time for yourself if you can, which I am terrible at – but if I was giving advice to someone, I would say don’t be what I am like!”

She believes sleep-deprived mums deserve more understanding.

“When people talk about lack of sleep, they speak about it as [how] maybe they have not slept well for a couple of nights. But nothing really prepares you for what that is like over a period of years. Not sleeping well for a period of years, night on night on night, is actually a form on torture, which makes you lose your rationality,” says Faith. “That is why it is really annoying when people describe women as snappy or irritable, because it is like – of course we are, we are literally tortured by the fact we don’t get to sleep through eight hours a night!”