John Bercow labelled 'serial bully' and 'serial liar' after Parliamentary investigation

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow in January 2022

The Parliamentary standards watchdog l said that Mr Bercow’s behaviour “fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect from any Member of Parliament” and that had he still been an MP “we would have determined that he should be expelled”.

It has been recommended that he is now banned from holding a Parliamentary pass, having been found to have “repeatedly and extensively” bullied House of Commons staff in the scathing report published this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This was behaviour which had no place in any workplace,” the findings said.

“Members of staff in the House should not be expected to have to tolerate it as part of everyday life.

“No person at work, however senior, indeed particularly such a senior figure, should behave in this way.

“This was an abuse of power.”

Mr Bercow, who stepped down from the Commons in 2019 described the investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone as “amateurish” and claimed that he would still be able to visit the Houses of Parliament.

He said in a statement: “Don’t fall for the establishment spin that I have been banned for life. I can still attend debates with the help of a friendly passholder or go as a member of the public.

“All I can say is that the case against me would have been thrown out by any court in the land since it is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour, and advanced by old school dogmatists once intent on resisting change at all costs and now settling some ancient scores with me.