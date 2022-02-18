Partygate: Betty Boothroyd’s fears for ‘rule of law’ as ex-Speaker backs Sir John Major’s criticism of Boris Johnson

Dewsbury-born Baroness Betty Boothroyd OM remains Britain's only female Speaker of the House of Commons. She became Speaker in 1992 and gave an exclusive interview to The Yorkshire Post in 2017 to mark the 25th anniversary of her election as Speaker. Photo: James Hardisty.

In a now rare public intervention, Baroness Betty Boothroyd OM - the country’s first female Speaker - appears to endorse former Sir John Major’s withering warning to Mr Johnson that “outright lies breed contempt” and that “misleading replies to questions invite disillusion”.

And the Dewsbury-born grandee - who was Speaker when the Major government imploded in the 1990s over a succession of sleaze scandals - also encourages more leaders of “integrity” to defend Britain’s democracy which, she warns, is in a “pitiful state”.

It is nearly 30 years since Baroness Boothroyd was elected Speaker in April 1992 and she has not spoken in the House of Lords since October 2020 when she used a Brexit debate to accuse Mr Johnson of dictating a strategy and blaming others “if it does not work”.

Her latest remarks are prompted by the widespread criticism that Sir John is still receiving a week after a headline speech to the Institute for Government where he said Mr Johnson’s “foolish behaviour” and “evasive” tactics over Downing Street parties in breach of Covid lockdown laws were having a “corrosive” effect on Parliamentary and the country.

These critics include Sir Bernard Ingham – press secretary to former premier Margaret Thatcher – who used his weekly column in The Yorkshire Post to advise Sir John to “shut up”.

Now, in a typically forthright letter to this newspaper, Baroness Boothroyd endorses Sir John while appearing to rebuke Mr Johnson without referring to the current occupant of 10 Downing Street by name as police inquiries continue into multiple parties held at the PM’s London residence in lockdown.

“I trust Sir John Major will not heed Sir Bernard Ingham’s unwarranted advice in The Yorkshire Post to “shut up” about the pitiful state of Britain’s frail democracy,” she writes.

“The more said the better, especially by people with Sir John’s integrity. Free speech and respect for the law are the core of British values.

“Parliament embodies them in its statutes, however hard Downing Street tries to ignore them. We don’t shut up in this country because we are told to do so, least of all when our destiny is threatened by a shallow interpretation of the obligations of government to foster national unity and respect its institutions.”

She concludes: “We shun extremism, listen to the other side but believe in patriotism. Long may it be so.”

Today Tory peer Anne McIntosh, the former MP for Thirsk, Malton and Filey, backed Baroness Boothroyd and called for leadership “to bring the country together” at a polarising time when the example set by the PM and government officials has been at odds with the public’s forbearance and compliance with lockdown rules since March 2020 - often at great personal cost.

“We are facing a serious security threat on the border of Ukraine and Russia,” she said. “Individual households are facing an economic crisis with rising bills.

“We need a period of calm. The sooner we can get to the bottom of the ‘partygate’ scandal, the better. We need some leadership from the top to bring the country together.”

Asked if Mr Johnson still had her support, Baroness McIntosh of Pickering said: “That is a matter for MPs – we have little power in the House of Lords. What powers we have, we use effectively.”

But she did say that the Government’s flagship levelling up policy did still offer “a one off opportunity for Boris Johnson to show he is a ‘one nation’ Tory” by putting rural issues “at the heart of policy”.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems intend to table a ‘humble address’ motion next week to force the publication of a full list of the names of any elected officials, senior civil servants and political appointees given Fixed Penalty Notices as a result of the Metropolitan Police’s ‘partygate’ inquiry.

It would also require the Sue Gray report to be published in full alongside any accompanying evidence - including photographs.

“For a sitting prime minister to be found guilty of breaking the law would be unprecedented and put to bed once and for all the Conservative Party’s claim to be the party of law and order,” said Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.