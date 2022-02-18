Betty Boothroyd: We must not shut up in defence of integrity after Sir John Major rebuked Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Baroness Betty Boothroyd is a former Speaker of the House of Commons Photo: James Hardisty.

I TRUST Sir John Major will not heed Sir Bernard Ingham’s unwarranted advice in The Yorkshire Post to “shut up” about the pitiful state of Britain’s frail democracy (The Yorkshire Post, February 16).

The more said the better, especially by people with Sir John’s integrity.

Free speech and respect for the law are the core of British values.

Parliament embodies them in its statutes, however hard Downing Street tries to ignore them.

We don’t shut up in this country because we are told to do so, least of all when our destiny is threatened by a shallow interpretation of the obligations of government to foster national unity and respect its institutions.

We shun extremism, listen to the other side but believe in patriotism.

Long may it be so.