Betty Boothroyd: We must not shut up in defence of integrity after Sir John Major rebuked Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Baroness Betty Boothroyd OM, House of Lords, London.

By YP Letters
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:16 am
Baroness Betty Boothroyd is a former Speaker of the House of Commons Photo: James Hardisty.

I TRUST Sir John Major will not heed Sir Bernard Ingham’s unwarranted advice in The Yorkshire Post to “shut up” about the pitiful state of Britain’s frail democracy (The Yorkshire Post, February 16).

Why John Major and past premiers critical of Boris Johnson should take a vow of silence – Bernard Ingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The more said the better, especially by people with Sir John’s integrity.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd is a former Speaker of the House of Commons Photo: James Hardisty.

Partygate: Betty Boothroyd’s fears for ‘rule of law’ as ex-Speaker backs Sir John Major’s criticism of Boris Johnson

Free speech and respect for the law are the core of British values.

When Betty Boothroyd warns that ‘partygate’ has Britain’s ‘frail democracy’ in a ‘pitiful state’, we must listen – The Yorkshire Post says

Parliament embodies them in its statutes, however hard Downing Street tries to ignore them.

We don’t shut up in  this country because we  are told to do so, least of all when our destiny is  threatened by a shallow interpretation of the obligations of government to foster national unity and respect its institutions.

We shun extremism, listen to the other side but believe in patriotism.

Long may it be so.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostBoris JohnsonBetty BoothroydLondonParliament