South Yorkshire Police has been criticised for threatening “dangerous” legal action to force a photojournalist to hand over his pictures of rioters attacking a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers.

Joel Goodman, an experienced freelance photojournalist, was among the members of the media present as rioters attacked police while also attempting to set the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne on fire on August 4.

South Yorkshire Police subsequently requested he hand over his pictures from the day and when he refused said the force intended to apply for a court order to compel him to produce them.

In a thread on X explaining why he does not wish to hand the pictures over, Mr Goodman said that providing his images would make future coverage of such events “more dangerous” for the media.

One of the pictures taken by Joel Goodman as rioters attacked a Holiday Inn housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on August 4. Photo credit: Joel Goodman/London News Pictures

"The worst outcome would be for people to think we're acting as agents of the police,” he said.

He said he understands he is the only photographer present to have been asked for images, unlike others working for major media organisations.

Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists general secretary, said: “Any attempts by police forces to strong-arm photographers and videographers into handing over images is both an affront to media freedom and a strategy that will only serve to further erode the safety of journalists working in challenging circumstances to ensure the public is kept informed on issues of vital public interest.

"Journalists will not be exploited as investigative shortcuts by the police.

"There is already clear rhetoric amongst those on the far-right peddling lies about the motivation of media workers and making threats against journalists. In that context it is absolutely critical that the rights and integrity of reporters and photographers are respected and not further undermined by the actions of the police.”

Yorkshire based media law expert David Banks wrote on X: “Any police force that does this makes photographers and journalists a target for rioters as they will see them as evidence gatherers for the police. It’s already dangerous for media, South Yorkshire Police are making it more so by doing this. They should stop.”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Mr Goodman said the police are going on a “fishing trip”.

"I don’t know if I have any evidence and the police don’t know – they are not asking for a specific photo of a specific incident, they are asking for all the photos. I work for newspapers not the police. If protesters think that I do, as threatening as they were to me on the day, the next time they’ll be twice as threatening and not just to me but to everyone else.

"I have photographed a lot of things kicking off over the last 15 years – demonstrations that were left wing and right wing. These people know my face and my name and have attempted to assault and threaten me before.

"I’ve been threatened with stabbings and beaten up a couple of times.”

In 2012, a high court overturned a previous order from a lower court demanding the media provided footage of an eviction of travellers to Essex Police. The high court cited the potential for a “loss of trust” in the media if the footage was provided.

It said: “It is the neutrality of the press which affords them protection and augments their ability freely to obtain and disseminate visual recording of events."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it had requested images from an individual photographer as part of its investigations into the Rotherham incident.

While Mr Goodman said he had been told the force “intended” to take legal action, a SYP spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post the force is only “considering” applying for a court order to get the images.

The spokesperson said: "A request was made to a photographer, who was present at the violent disorder in Rotherham on Sunday August 4, to share images taken at the scene. The photographer declined to provide these images with the investigation team.

"As part of our investigation, we are seeking to gather images and footage of the disorder from a variety of sources, including from members of the public and local businesses.

"As part of standard evidential capture, the investigative team looked at other options that could be considered.

"The Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (Schedule 1, Para 2) allows a judge to issue an order requiring a person or organisation to provide material to the police. These orders are regularly granted for phone records, bank accounts and other evidence held by organisations.

"In some circumstances, this act allows the court to require journalists to disclose material to the police. We are considering applying to the court for this sort of order in relation to the images from Sunday.

"If the application is made, the judge will consider the police's reasons for seeking the material, as well as the concerns raised by the photographer and the National Union of Journalists. We respect the concerns raised by the National Union of Journalists.

"Our priority remains the identification of those responsible for the disorder on Sunday and we welcome any support by those who hold information or have footage or images which could assist.”