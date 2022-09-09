James Allcock, 36, owner of The Pig & Whistle in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, saw his energy bills quote go up 700% from £2,928 a year to £22,516.34.

Today, Liz Truss announced the average cost of energy for households will be capped at £2,500 a year from October, for two years.

She said businesses will be given "equivalent support" - but just for an initial six months.

Pub owner, James Allcock, 36, is calling for VAT reduction after energy bills shot up 700% to £23k a year - despite his restaurant offering just 22-covers

James said: "It is way off the mark - the level of time it lasts is insulting. It's disgusting how households get two years and we get six months - I think it is absolutely insulting. It is not enough - I am more than disappointed. Not only is the cap not enough, the level of time it applies to businesses is not enough and the fact it doesn't come with VAT support it isn't enough.

"Granted this isn't the same administration, but this is the same Conservative party. To pretend that she has only had a day to do this is insulting to peoples intelligence, she has been on the front bench of government and she has had the details."

James said he would like to see a full-scale reduction in VAT at 5 per cent for food and 10 per cent for alcohol.

He said: "The support needs to be hand and mouth VAT support and that needs to be announced today - I needed a plan two hours ago, not in three months. I have had my business for five years - it is a profitable business that is well respected in the community. Overnight my energy bills have risen to £22,516.34. We do not make that amount of money - that is unsustainable for us.

James owns the The Pig & Whistle in Beverley

"We don't even take that money in a month and that is more than we pay rent - it is one of our most expensive bills behind wages."

Earlier this year, Masterchef Champion Eddie Scott, who lives in Beverley, sold out a tasting evening at the restaurant, before taking up a role with the Michelin-starred Pipe and Glass, also in Beverley.