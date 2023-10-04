Plan to build extension to Grade II-listed farmhouse with 'deteriorating' shipping containers refused

A bid to turn decaying shipping containers into an extension to a listed building on green belt land in Yorkshire has been refused.

A number of “deteriorating” metal containers area currently located to the rear of Walk Hill Farm in Apperley Bridge – a listed farmhouse and barn that have been converted into a home. Bradford Council says it has begun an enforcement investigation over the structures.

Earlier this year a planning application was submitted to the council which would see the containers refurbished “to form leisure facilities and additional accommodation” for the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, by Nirmal Singh, says the work would “reuse the shipping containers’ steel structure and modify it in a modern and contemporary manner with glass to provide additional leisure facilities and accommodation to complement the barn.”

The containers at Walkhill Barn

However, planners said an extension made of shipping containers would be harmful to both the green belt and the listed building.

Refusing the scheme, planners said: “The setting has been affected by the introduction of several steel shipping containers, a static caravan and other incremental structures. These clutter the setting of the permanent buildings and harm the openness of the landscape. The principle of introduction of additional structures derived from the containers into the setting of the traditional stone buildings is harmful.