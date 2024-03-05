Plan to build two-storey holiday let on Whitby coast met with local objections

Plans for a new stone-built holiday cottage at Stokers Cottage in Raithwaite, Whitby have met with objections from the parish council and locals. Newholm cum Dunsley Parish Council said it did not support the proposals and objected to the “cumulative applications”, adding that “the site still has not been completed”.

The parish council added: “There is continued overdevelopment and originally at the proposed site for this application there was no habitable building before.” Documents submitted by the applicant state that the proposed three-bedroom property would be “two storeys to match surrounding cottages”.

Also objecting, a member of the public claimed that “the proposed building clashes with a building” for which they said another applicant had also gained planning permission. No objections to the proposal were raised by the council’s residential regulation manager or the Highway Authority.

Proposed elevations Stokers Cottage Raithwaite Whitby.

However, North Yorkshire Council’s senior environmental health officer raised concerns about the impact of proposed construction works and the site’s holiday let use on nearby residents.

The officer stated: “The proposed development is near existing residential premises and is of a relatively large scale and as such will entail an extended construction phase. This phase of the development may negatively impact upon nearby residential amenity during construction due to the potential for generation of dust, noise and vibration.”

The officer added that although development “may detrimentally impact upon existing residential amenity, it may not be deemed to constitute a statutory nuisance”.

