A vacant former Doncaster nightclub where a large-scale cannabis factory was uncovered last year is set to be converted into a shop and apartments.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council approved an application last week to convert a former nightclub at 40-44 Silver Street into 12 apartments and a retail unit.

The site was home to venues including Revolution, Aruba and most recently Kaz Bar, before its closure in 2020.

In December last year, police uncovered a “sophisticated” large-scale cannabis factory in the abandoned building.

Approximately 800 plants, valued at around £800,000, were found in the property, which was also thought to have people living there.

The site will now brought back into public use as it is converted into one and two-bedroom flats which will be sold as market housing.

A ground-floor retail unit, which has been authorised to sell food and drinks, will retain the site’s commercial use.

Several internal and external alterations to the property will take place, with nightclub elements such as the smoking enclosure balcony to be removed.

Amendments have been made to the original plans following concerns raised by council officers, aiming to improve the privacy and security of residents and the mitigation of noise levels from outside.

Comments from the Doncaster Civic Trust stated: “It [is] important to retain this distinctive building and bring it back into use.

“With no takers for it with a night club use, residential use seems the obvious, if not ideal, choice.”