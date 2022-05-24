Plans for 20 houses on Yorkshire scrapyard which has attracted rats and rubbish

City Towers wants to demolish an existing bungalow at the site and build 20 new houses in its place on land off Abbeyfield Road and Holtwood Road in Pitsmoor, near Burngreave Cemetery.

The homes would be created in four blocks with a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties – each with driveways.

In a statement with the plans, Burnell Briercliffe Architects, on behalf of City Towers, said: “The proposals are in keeping with the overall character of the area. The new buildings comprise terrace two-storey dwellings stepped up hills.

The land off Abbeyfield Road

“To Abbeyfield Road there is a ‘stone’ lower ground floor with garages and gennels between all to echo existing buildings.

“The roofs have attic rooms with rooflights. There are bay windows at ground floors, windows with central mullions above and render surrounds to heads, jambs and cills all to echo existing buildings.”

City Towers already has planning permission for the site but wants to refresh this to see the project through to completion. So far, there is one comment from a member of the public on the plans who lives on the nearby Holtwood Road.

They said: “I would welcome new housing on this site, but I am concerned that the proposed layout would constitute over development. There would be an adverse effect upon amenities of occupiers of adjoining properties and occupiers of the proposed houses as a result of overlooking and lack of amenity space within the site.”

They added: “There have been a series of outline planning applications over the past two decades but no further applications apart from renewal of a previous application. The land is not looked after, attracts vermin and rubbish and it is currently used for storage of a number of vehicles.