Plans to demolish 200-year-old farmhouse in Middlesbrough over safety fears

A farmhouse that is more than 200 years old could be razed to the ground, with demolition plans submitted.

Middlesbrough Council has applied to itself for permission to tear down a farmhouse and associated buildings at Lingfield Farm in Coulby Newham. The council says that the buildings have become structurally unsafe. Following demolition, the site is to be soiled and seeded with grass so it can become green space land.

Along with the farmhouse, the neighbouring barn (that is only slightly younger) and a countryside centre could also be destroyed. Unauthorised access and antisocial behaviour have been concerns, with the council saying that the site is securely fenced, with Heras panels installed to maintain a 10m exclusion zone around the unsafe buildings.

Each of the buildings of interest are said to be vacant and proposals would see the removal of all above and below ground structures. A structural survey and a bat report have both been undertaken as part of the preparation for demolition.

Lingfield Farm. Credit: Google Earth. Free for LDRS use

The application form explains how long each of the buildings have been vacant, with the farmhouse being unoccupied for more than 20 years. The application adds: “The barn was previously used for storage but this became unsafe in 2019 and was no longer accessible. The countryside centre was formerly used as an alternative teaching provision, this became vacant in May 2025.”

Pre-application advice warns of the conservation and heritage perspective, as the buildings are considered to be a “rural survivor”, with the farmstead believed to pre-date 1850. As a consequence, the advice warns that a case could be made for the site being a non-designated heritage asset and as a result, demolition could be resisted.

Papers show that a structural condition report and a bat activity survey report have both been undertaken. The first of the reports details how the farmhouse will have been built in either the late 18th or early 19th century. The barn, on the other hand, is thought to be slightly more modern, with an estimated date of construction of the early 19th century.

The bat report explained that two bat activity surveys were carried out to “determine the presence or likely absence of roosting bats” in the farmhouse and barn, but “no bats were observed to have emerged from the structure”. However, foraging activity by common pipistrelles (a type of bat) was observed on site.

The report went on to say that precautionary measures should be taken during demolition, adding: “There is potential for birds to nest within the structures. Works should ideally be timed to occur outside the bird breeding season (March – August inclusive) to avoid impacting any actively breeding birds.”

The design and access statement says: “The proposal includes removal of all above and below ground structures, foundations, and any cellars, followed by reinstatement of the site to grassed green space. The existing gravel access road and car park will remain.

“The works are required due to the unsafe structural condition of the buildings, confirmed by an independent structural inspection, and to address public safety concerns, including unauthorised access and antisocial behaviour.”

The concluding remarks of the design and access statement argue that the proposal answers urgent safety risks but also respects numerous considerations including the environment, ecology and heritage. It is argued that the structural unsafety justifies demolition, furthered by low environmental and contamination risks. The remarks also say that the heritage value will be recorded before the loss of the buildings.