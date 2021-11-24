PMQs: Prime Minister accused of broken promises on social care costs and northern rail plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson was pushed several times by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on whether people would need to sell their home to pay for their care under recently approved proposals.

Reflecting on the Conservative’s 2019 election manifesto, Sir Keir said: “That is another broken promise, isn’t it?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson defended the money going into the system, and told the Commons:: “By putting the huge investment that we are making now in health and social care, we are allowing for the first time the people of this country to insure themselves against the potentially catastrophic, otherwise catastrophic cost of dementia, or Alzheimer’s.”

The Prime Minister faced down a backbench revolt over social care plans earlier this week, which saw a number of Yorkshire MPs among the 19 Tories to defy the Government whip and vote against Ministers.

The controversial clause means that support payments are not included in the £86,000 cap for a person’s lifetime care costs, meaning that those who are worse off may need to pay more.

It is the latest in a series of rows which have brought Mr Johnson’s authority into question, including the Owen Paterson sleaze row, and the continuing fall out from the Integrated Rail Plan.

“Strip away the bluster, strip away the deflection, strip away the refusal to answer the question, there’s a simple truth and this is why the Prime Minister won’t address it, people will still be forced to sell their homes to pay for care,” Sir Keir said.

He added: “It’s another broken promise, just like he promised that he wouldn’t put up tax, just like he promised 40 new hospitals, just like he promised a rail revolution in the North. Who knows if he’ll make it to the next election, but if does how does he expect anyone to take him and his promises seriously?”

Yesterday, one Yorkshire Tory warned Ministers that he was putting them “on notice” that they could face a bigger rebellion over the plans in future if impact assessments and more explanations are not forthcoming.