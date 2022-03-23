P&O Ferries sackings may have 'broken the law' Boris Johnson suggests to MPs

The boss of the firm has apologised for the job losses but said the move was “the only way to save the business”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Mr Johnson said: “We condemn the callous behaviour of P&O and I think that it is no way to treat hardworking employees and I can tell him that we will not sit by because under section 194 of the Trades Union and Labour Relations Act of 1992 it looks to me as though the company concerned has broken the law, and we will be taking action, therefore, and we will be encouraging workers themselves to take action under the 1996 Employment Rights Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both acts passed by Conservative governments and if the company is found guilty then they face fines running into millions of pounds, and in addition we will be taking steps to protect all mariners who are working in UK waters and ensure that they are all paid the living wage.”

A P&O ferry sailing past Crosby beach after leaving the Port of Liverpool (PA)

P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebblethwaite said this morning that he “understands” the “anger and shock” following the redundancies.

He said in a statement: “I want to say sorry to the people affected and their families for the impact it’s had on them, and also to the 2,200 people who still work for P&O and will have been asked a lot of difficult questions about this.

“Over the last week, I’ve been speaking face-to-face to seafarers and their partners. They’ve lost their jobs and there is anger and shock, and I completely understand.

“We needed fundamental change to make us viable. This was an incredibly difficult decision that we wrestled with but once we knew it was the only way to save the business, we had to act.

“All other routes led to the closure of P&O Ferries. I wish there was another way and I’m sorry.”

Mr Hebblethwaite is idue to appear before MPs tomorrow to answer questions on the developments.