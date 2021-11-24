Pocklington Town Council is looking to bolster West Green security with a new bund barrier

Travellers gained access to Pocklington’s West Green on Friday, June 25.

The council is hoping to attract bids to build a half a metre high earth mound, or bund, as it looks to bolster the area’s security precautions.

The move is designed to stop any illegal occupation of the public space following an incident earlier this year when a group of travellers gained entry to the site.

The council has already added extra security measures including height barriers at entrance/exit points along with telescopic bollards and fixed bollards.

The cost of these precautions was £7,400.

The bund would protect the last weak point along the West Green boundary.

The travellers arrived at the site on Friday, June 25 and the council quickly took legal action to remove them.

This cost the council almost £7,000 including fees for solicitors and a barrister, court fees, and site notices. This action, along with the clean-up operation, saw £12,229 spent overall.

A council spokesman said: “We are looking to beef up our security arrangments at West Green following the travellers issue earlier this year.

“We have already put in high barriers, telescopic bollards, and fixed ones, and now we are just securing the area further.

“We are hoping to place a bund along the fenced area so people cannot just drive through the fence at the top end of the car park and onto the site.

“We are looking to create an earth bank as a deterrent to anyone wishing to get onto West Green illegally and are inviting tenders from businesses.”