Pod's Own Country launched by The Yorkshire Post during General Election campaign

A political podcast giving a Yorkshire perspective on the General Election is launched today by The Yorkshire Post.

Pod’s Own Country, presented by Westminster Correspondent Geraldine Scott, will be broadcast weekly between until the General Election on December 12.

Politicians, experts and readers will give their take on the latest goings-on in politics which impact our region.

Guests this week are Northern Powerhouse Partnership director Henri Murison and Anna Round, a Senior Research Fellow at the think-tank IPPR North, as well as readers Andy Clarke and Ian Pegg.

Yorkshire has already been at the centre of national coverage of the General Election as the parties responded to the South Yorkshire flooding.

Marginal seats in the region, such as Pudsey, Keighley and Colne Valley, are seen as key to Tory hopes of getting a majority.