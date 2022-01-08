Political heavyweights and Yorkshire MPs pay tribute to Labour 'champion' Jack Dromey

Father of three Mr Dromey, who has represented the Birmingham Erdington seat since 2010, died at his flat in the city on Friday.

Figures from across the political divide have paid tribute to the former trade unionist and offered their condolences to his wife, the party grandee Harriet Harman.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Jack Dromey who has died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham on Friday, the shadow minister's family said.

“From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

“Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.

Shadow Chancellor and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves described herself as “very privileged to have known and worked with Jack”.

“A kind, generous man who loved his family and the Labour movement he served all his life.

“I will miss his stories and lessons in Labour history.”

South Yorkshire Mayor and Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis was among those leaving heartfelt messages last night, and was “devastated” by the news.

He tweeted: “Jack was a champion of working people — as a trade union leader and later as the MP for Birmingham Erdington”.

There were similar sentiments from Shadow Home Secretary and Normanton Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper, who remembered Mr Dromey as “the most incredible campaigner, the wisest, kindest & most generous of men, a fierce & principled champion of equality, so, so proud of his family, and a very dear friend."

There were also tributes from many figures on the other side of the House of Commons, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“My thoughts are with Harriet and the family, and all those who knew him as a friend. May he rest in peace.”