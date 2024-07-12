Post Office bosses have apologised for the inconvenience caused to Brampton residents after plans were announced to close their branch on Knollbeck Lane.

Almost 450 people have signed a petition calling on the Post Office to ‘think again’ about the plans, raising concerns about vulnerable and disabled residents’ access to services. The petition author branded the closure an ‘absolute nightmare they don’t need’.

John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, has written to Nick Read, the Post Office’s chief executive, urging him to secure a new location within Brampton.

His letter adds: “Our community needs a Post Office service for all those in Brampton who rely on and need the services it provides”.

Brampton Post Office

Mr Healey added: “I’m very concerned to see the Post Office have published their unplanned branch closure letter on their website announcing our Brampton Post Office is set to close on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

“I know this has caused a lot of concern and worry in the community as it understandably leads to fears for the possible loss of Post Office services in Brampton.

“I’m determined to work with the Post Office to support any efforts to secure a new base in Brampton, especially for all those in our community who rely on and need these services.”

A Post Office spokesperson says the branch is closing temporarily, due to the postmaster’s resignation.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Brampton Post Office will be temporarily closing due to the resignation of the postmaster. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned closure of the branch.