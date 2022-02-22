Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out on MP Chris Bryant as PM is accused of misleading Parliament - again - over Roman Abramovich sanctions as Russia begins invasion of Ukraine

As he pleaded with the Prime Minister to hear his point, the Labour MP for Rhondda said to Boris Johnson: "The Prime Minister has said that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned. As I understand it, that is not true."

But, before Mr Bryant could finish informing the Prime Minister that he may once again have misled the House of Commons, the Prime Minister walked out of the exchange.

Pleading with Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Bryant added: "I wonder, Mr Speaker, if you could ensure the PM could correct the record or you ensure he writes to the House and places a letter in the library of the House just to correct the record."

The Speaker of the House stressed that he was powerless to intervene, but hoped that if a correction was necessary that it would be 'forthcoming, ASAP."