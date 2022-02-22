Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out on MP Chris Bryant as PM is accused of misleading Parliament - again - over Roman Abramovich sanctions as Russia begins invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again been accused of misleading Parliament and the UK electorate as he walked out of the House of Commons over questions about Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

By Dave Hammond
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:36 pm

As he pleaded with the Prime Minister to hear his point, the Labour MP for Rhondda said to Boris Johnson: "The Prime Minister has said that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned. As I understand it, that is not true."

But, before Mr Bryant could finish informing the Prime Minister that he may once again have misled the House of Commons, the Prime Minister walked out of the exchange.

Pleading with Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Bryant added: "I wonder, Mr Speaker, if you could ensure the PM could correct the record or you ensure he writes to the House and places a letter in the library of the House just to correct the record."

The Speaker of the House stressed that he was powerless to intervene, but hoped that if a correction was necessary that it would be 'forthcoming, ASAP."

