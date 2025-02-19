Private school fee increases drives inflation to 10-month high

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office for National Statistics data found that Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, the highest reading since March last year.

This poses a dilemma for the Bank of England as it considers further interest rate cuts amid weak economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane fares, rising food costs and a sharp jump in private school fees all contributed to the rise in living costs.

The data showed that many schools passed on significant price increases to parents as a result of Labour’s move to apply 20 per cent VAT, with private school fees up 12.7 per cent year-on-year.

The latest reading was higher than predicted by analysts, who had forecast a rate of around 2.8 per cent.

As a result, City traders reduced their bets on interest rate cuts later this year, as the Bank of England seeks to bring inflation back down to its 2 per cent target rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Driffield, East Yorkshire. Credit: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire | Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

Economists have predicted that interest rates will come down further from their current 4.5 per cent level, but that there could be a slowdown in cuts after three in the past six months.

This is likely to hit the array of sub-4 per cent mortgage rates which lenders have begun to offer again this month.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “The unexpectedly high inflation figure is likely to have a knock-on effect to some of the early momentum we were starting to see in mortgage rates coming down, as the financial markets react.

“Any news which deviates from market forecasts, is likely to cause rates to rise or fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming days, the sub-4 per cent rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers.”

Meanwhile, Treasury officials said the fresh figures showed that the path to the 2 per cent inflation target will be “bumpy”.

Ms Reeves said her “number one mission” was getting “more pounds in pockets” after the ONS confirmed the rise in inflation.

“That’s why we’re going further and faster to deliver economic growth,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By taking on the blockers to get Britain building again, investing to rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure and ripping up unnecessary regulation, we will kick-start growth, secure well-paid jobs and get more pounds in pockets.”

She met with senior representatives from the financial services sector for breakfast at the Treasury this morning, shortly after the inflation figures were announced.

The Chancellor announced plans to speed up the settlement of securities trading, such as buying and selling shares, which was praised by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.