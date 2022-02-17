£120,000 of taxpayers money to be spent on chauffeurs for Yorkshire councillors

Companies can now bid for a contract to provide chauffeurs and vehicles that can be used by the chairman and vice chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council to attend meetings and work events.
The service will also be used by the Lord Lieutenant of East Riding and those who are deemed to be VIPs.
The Department for Transport has invited companies to bid for the two-year contact which is worth between £80,000 and £120,000.
The department said it will be a “fixed hourly rate transport service” and companies which submit a bid must be able to provide chauffeurs and cars which can be used when the council’s civic vehicle is not available.