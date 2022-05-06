Public have sent 'message' to Government to concentrate on 'big issues', Boris Johnson says

The Prime Minister said he is “focussed on” these concerns, after his party suffered big losses in London at the ballot box.

However, the picture for the party across the country was mixed, with the Tories performing better outside of the capital.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to a school in his constituency today, Mr Johnson said: “The big lesson from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do above all – one, two and three – is focus on the big issues that matter to them, taking the country forward, making sure we fix the post-Covid aftershock, get us all through the economic aftershocks in the way we got through Covid, fix the energy supply issues, that’s where the inflationary spike is coming, and keep going with our agenda of high wage, high skill jobs.”

Boris Johnson on a visit to a school on Friday morning

A number of local Conservative leaders have pointed the finger at Mr Johnson as scores of Tory councillors have lost their seats following the partygate scandal and mounting concerns over the cost of living.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.

He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.

“Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”