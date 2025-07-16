Rachael Maskell: York Central MP suspended by Labour over 'repeated breaches of discipline'
Ms Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the Government’s welfare reforms, has lost the whip, alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff.
It is understood they have been suspended from the party due to repeated breaches of discipline.
All voted against the Government’s benefits reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all aside from Ms Maskell were first elected at last year’s election.
The York Central MP said she had been suspended for “standing up for my constituents” over the benefits plans.
Ms Maskell said she had had a “positive conversation” with the chief whip, adding: “He knows my heart and why I did what I did.
“I explained there are lines I can’t cross because of where I come from in politics with my faith.”
She said she was “not angry” but “upset that we are in this place because I believe we are better than that as a party. I believe that strength comes from the backbenches.”
Ms Maskell also protested strongly against the Government’s winter fuel payment cut last year, and has spoken out on a number of other issues.
All four MPs met with Labour Chief Whip Alan Campbell yesterday, who is responsible for upholding party discipline.
Their suspensions will be assessed at a future review.
A Labour backbencher described the suspensions as “devastating” and said they did not signal a willingness from the Government to reset relations with the parliamentary party.
It’s the latest purge by Sir Keir Starmer, with rebellious Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana recently leaving Labour after a lengthy suspension.
Three other MPs have been removed from their trade envoy jobs: Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammad Yasin.
