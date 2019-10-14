Rail franchises scrapped and more detail on devolution - what has Yorkshire got out of Boris Johnson's first Queen's Speech?

Franchises on the railways may be scrapped as early as next year and the future of devolution in Yorkshire is set to be made clear in Government proposals announced in the Queen’s Speech.

At the State Opening of Parliament today it was announced the Government would publish a White Paper on the Williams Review.

The State Opening of Parliament on October 14, 2019. Photo: PA

The review is not expected to report back until later this year but the Queen said today: “Proposals on railway reform will be brought forward.”

The White Paper will be published soon after the review with reforms starting as early as 2020.

Boris Johnson has already teased the outcome of the review, when in September he announced plans to give Northern leaders more of a say on how the railway is run across the region. This was based on the initial conclusions of the review which were set out in July.

Northern leaders have long called for Northern Rail to be stripped of their franchise, and last year rail performance across the country hit a 10-year low.

One of the focuses of the review will be a new industry structure which would reduce fragmentation, as well as a new commercial model.

Henri Murison, Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “The reform of the railway industry, including more powers for the North and our city regions to integrate them with other transport like buses, is to be welcomed.

”Fares reform is particularly important because the way you can get on the tube in London and know what the fare when you touch in and out is not currently possible in the North.

"We need a Northern Oyster, or N’Oyster, as recommended by Lord Jim O’Neill in the Cities Growth Commission report, putting contactless payment together with simplification of fares. If all the wider transport operators get involved, it will make it easier and simpler to travel, encouraging people to use rail on new and refurbished trains where they are already available such as on the Northern franchise.”

The Queen also said: “A White Paper will be published to set out my Government’s ambitions for unleashing regional potential in England, and to enable decisions that affect local people to be made at a local level.”

This second White Paper will set out the “levelling up” agenda Mr Johnson announced in Rotherham last month, where he committed to devolution deals for Leeds and West Yorkshire, leaving the door open for a potential One Yorkshire deal in the future.

However, a crackdown on crime dominated the first Queen's Speech of Mr Johnson's premiership.

With the Prime Minister pushing for a snap general election the legislative programme presented at the state opening of parliament is being seen as a bid by Mr Johnson to set out his campaign agenda.

The package of 26 bills include seven relating to crime and justice.

These include legislation to keep serious criminals in prison for longer, impose tougher sentences on foreign offenders who return to the UK and provide better protection for victims of domestic abuse.

With no Commons majority, it is questionable how much of the proposed legislation in the Queen's Speech ministers can get through Parliament before a general election.

And there is a major question mark over whether MPs will pass the legislative programme, which will go to a vote after several days of debate.