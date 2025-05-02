Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Jones was re-elected for a fourth term in the early hours this morning, saying that her “number one priority is our airport and I will be getting straight on with that”.

However, after beating her Reform UK rival Alexander Jones by just 698 votes she hit out at the Prime Minister and urged him to listen to voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the people, the working man and woman and businesses want the national government to listen and listen to them properly, and take this great country forward,” she told the BBC.

“What I’m saying to Keir is this, he needs to listen and take action - but also remember they’ve been in government a short length of time.

“We’ve got to drive places like Doncaster forward, Keir’s got to drive the country forward and deliver economic growth so all can prosper.”

Ros Jones of the Labour Party reacts as she fields questions from members of the media after being declared the winner of the Doncaster Mayoral elections. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Ms Jones specifically cited the cuts to the winter fuel payment and the proposed reforms to personal independence payments, which is paid to disabled people to help with the increased cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local activists told The Yorkshire Post that these were coming up frequently on the doorstep, as well as Ms Jones’ plan to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

She said: “I wrote as soon as the winter fuel allowance was actually mooted, and I said it was wrong, and therefore I stepped in immediately and used our household support fund to ensure no-one in Doncaster went cold during the winter.”

The increase in national insurance was “hitting some of our smaller businesses” and the squeeze on the personal independence payment was leaving many people “worried”, Ms Jones said.

Environment Secretary Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster Central Sally Jameson, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones of the Labour Party and Labour MP for Doncaster East and Axholme Lee Pitcher pose for a selfie after the declaration of the winner of the Doncaster Mayoral elections. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

She added: “I think the results here tonight will demonstrate that they need to be listening to the man, woman and businesses on the street, and actually deliver for the people, with the people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Conservative Party spokesman claimed “serious questions” were being asked about Sir Keir’s leadership after Ms Jones’ criticism.

The spokesman said: “Ros Jones has barely been re-elected as Labour mayor of Doncaster – and her first move? Publicly tearing into Keir Starmer’s failing government.

“When even Labour’s own elected mayors are slamming Starmer’s cruel policies – like snatching winter fuel payments from vulnerable pensioners and hammering families with a £3,500 jobs tax – you know the country is heading in the wrong direction.

“Starmer promised change, but Britain isn’t buying it. His own party isn’t either. Serious questions are now being asked about Starmer’s leadership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Doncaster, Labour held onto the West of England and North Tyneside mayoralties, but lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.

In one of the closest parliamentary votes ever, new MP Sarah Pochin took the seat which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than a year ago.

Former Conservative minister and Yorkshire MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns was elected for Reform UK as the first Greater Lincolnshire mayor with a majority of almost 40,000 over her former party.

Nigel Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was a sign that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had “alienated so much of his traditional base, it’s just extraordinary”.