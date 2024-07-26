A council has ditched plans to restrict motorhomes from parking up overnight in Saltburn.

In February, Redcar and Cleveland Council announced plans to publish a traffic regulation order banning such vehicles on Marine Parade and nearby Glenside from between 8pm and 8am.

The move was originally prompted by a motion adopted by the council back in September 2022 which called for restrictions to be put in place in selected areas.

The local authority said a consultation received 81 objections with only 44 people in support, while a petition with 1,820 signatures was also raised against the plans.

A stock photo of motorhomes and campervans. Picture/credit: Pixabay

Last year the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to motorhome owners frequenting Saltburn, who said they enjoyed the views particularly from Marine Parade and rejected claims they were “freeloading”, as they spent money while staying in the town, while most were also said to be clean and tidy.

It was also said they would prefer not to sit in a car park and enjoyed the sense of community that could be found on the top promenade.

Introducing the motion, Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson said some areas of Saltburn had “in effect become a caravan park with all the downsides associated with that”.

He referenced the experience of residents, particularly in the town’s ‘jewel streets’, which lead off Marine Parade, who have complained about the frequent presence of motorhomes.

Former Redcar and Cleveland Mayor Stuart Smith, another Saltburn ward councillor, was among those supporting the motion, and stated at the time that on one occasion he had counted 45 motorhomes on Marine Parade with rubbish deposited “anywhere they can find”.

There are dedicated spaces for larger vehicles in the town’s Cat Nab car park, which motorhome and campervan owners have been directed towards and which also has facilities for overnight stays including toilets and a chemical waste disposal facility.

But being at the bottom of the bank it lacks the elevated views over the sea that many visitors enjoy.

The decision not to introduce a motorhome ban has echoes of a previous U-turn by the council which saw a redesign of Marine Parade, widening it in order to add more than a 100 new car parking spaces, dropped after protests.

Plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit on Marine Parade and adjoining streets, which were also subject to the traffic regulation process and are intended to make the environment safer for pedestrians and cyclists, remain in place and will be implemented shortly.

Councillor Carl Quartermain, the cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The council is listening to the views of Saltburn residents, which is why we will not be progressing with the proposal to prohibit motorhomes parking on Marine Parade and Glenside overnight.