Some independent business owners are facing a battle with Ripon Cathedral over its £6m plans to expand, which they believe could “funnel” tourists away from city centre shops, cafes and restaurants.

Ripon Cathedral submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council in December for a two-storey structure on part of the public open space known as Minster Gardens. It says the building is much-needed and will provide a new song school for its choir, a cafe, toilet facilities and disabled access.

But at a meeting of Ripon City Council on Monday (Feb 13), several business owners voiced their concerns about the plans. These included Kevin Hill who owns the shop Karma on Kirkgate, which is less than 100 yards from the cathedral.

He said the route to the new building from the car park would direct visitors away from nearby independent businesses. Mr Hill said this would “usurp” the efforts of Ripon BID to improve the profile of city businesses.

Ripon Cathedral

He added: “I have issues with the access from the cathedral car park. As a retailer in the city, I do worry this will funnel tourists to the cathedral facilities and bypass the whole of the city centre.”

Chris Layton, who recently purchased the lease of the Old Deanery wedding venue with his partner, was almost moved to tears when he described the impact Ripon Cathedral’s plans are having on his business.

He said: “This building will be built right in front of the Old Deanery. We had a three-year plan to expand but those are currently on hold. The hiring of staff and the development of the building has basically stopped. I just wanted everyone to understand the plans have a massive impact on businesses in the area.”

Ripon Cathedral says it currently welcomes 100,000 visitors a year, which could increase by 33 per cent if the expansion went ahead.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said he was concerned some businesses in Ripon had “anxiety” but thinks the whole city will receive a boost from the expansion.

He said: “I believe sincerely that these proposals will deliver more business for the businesses. It concerns me that some of our businesses are anxious. We will see increased prosperity, more green and open space than we started with and more biodiversity and trees.

“We should be in unity together and not in adversity. I encourage the council and the rest of the city to unite behind us in this quest to deliver what we need for the cathedral and for this cathedral city.”

Ripon City Council leader Andrew Williams, who will sit on the new unitary authority North Yorkshire Council, said he is keeping an open mind about the application and called on both businesses and the cathedral to find common ground.