Rise in whooping cough cases in Yorkshire sparks calls for NHS vaccine
Figures released by the government UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show that 24 suspected cases of whooping cough were reported in South Yorkshire in the week ending April 21. Of these, 21 were in Sheffield, one was in Barnsley and two were in Rotherham.
Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs and airways.
More than 2,700 cases have been reported across England so far in 2024 – more than three times the total number for 2023 – and five babies died between January and the end of March after being diagnosed.
A UKHSA health blog said: “The first symptoms of whooping cough are similar to a common cold, with a runny nose and a mild fever. After about a week or two, the characteristic cough develops with uncontrolled bouts of intense coughing that can last for several minutes, sometimes causing vomiting.
“Coughing is often worse overnight. Coughing fits can cause some people to make a distinctive ‘whooping’ sound as they gasp for breath between coughs.
“Babies under three months old who are not fully protected through immunisation are at the highest risk of developing severe complications including pauses in breathing (apnoea), dehydration, pneumonia, or seizures.”
Dr David Crichton, medical officer from NHS South Yorkshire, said: “The current increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases is being seen across the UK, sadly with a small number of deaths in infants. This comes at a time when there has been a steady decline in uptake of the vaccine in pregnant women and in children.
“Vaccination remains the best defence against whooping cough and it is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time.
“Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth in the first months of their life when they are most vulnerable and before they can receive their own vaccines.
“The NHS is urging all parents to check that their children are vaccinated against whooping cough, which is offered to all infants at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age (as part of the 6-in-1 combination vaccine) with an additional dose included in the pre-school booster vaccine.”
