Rishi Sunak: I will stay on as MP in Richmond even if I lose the election

In an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post, the Prime Minister said that his time being a local MP has been the “most rewarding thing” he has ever done and will continue in the job regardless of the result.

It comes after a second MRP poll suggested that Mr Sunak could be on course to lose his seat in Richmond and Northallerton, with Electoral Calculus joining Survation in projecting a win for Labour in the North Yorkshire constituency.

“I never take anything for granted, and I work as hard as I can for my constituents,” Mr Sunak told The Yorkshire Post in the Conservatives’ Leeds HQ.

“I always say that's my day job, and it's a job that I absolutely love, and I think most of my constituents know that I have always worked really hard for them from the day I first got this job because I love doing it.”

Mr Sunak, who has represented the seat since 2015 after succeeding William Hague, said that his constituents are “special people who have been nothing but supportive towards me and have always worked constructively with me when I've been trying to help them solve their problems”.

“It's been the most rewarding thing that I've ever done in my life to be their Member of Parliament,” he added.

It comes amid a flurry of activity from the party in North Yorkshire as the Conservatives seek to limit potential damage caused by Labour in next week’s vote by shoring up its support in areas with its largest majorities.

On Thursday, the party said the Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, joined canvassers in the seat, in addition to Lord Cameron making a visit to York Outer, with Mr Sunak telling The Yorkshire Post that he would be out campaigning in the seat on Friday.

It is understood that a hustings in Richmond was planned to take place yesterday evening with the Prime Minister and the main candidates, organised by the Countryside Land and Business Association (CLA) and National Farmers’ Union (NFU)

The idea, which is claimed to have come from Mr Sunak’s team, was subsequently cancelled due to a lack of notice.

Despite some polls suggesting Mr Sunak could lose his seat, the majority of MRP seat projections say that he will hold on to his seat.

Mr Sunak denied repeated suggestions that if he loses the national election, that he would leave the UK to move back to California.

“Obviously I'm going to stay as an MP,” he said, adding: “I want to win my seat, but I'm also fighting to win this election.”

Seeking to differentiate himself from the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Sunak said that he is the straight-talking politician that his constituents expect.

“I'm someone who has the courage of my convictions, you know where I stand, even if I appreciate not everyone's going to agree with me on everything, but people will say they know where I stand because I'm straight with them,” he said.

“That's what my North Yorkshire straight-talking constituents expect. What they do not want is someone who does not have the courage of his convictions, who changes his mind all the time.