Rishi Sunak: Senior Yorkshire politicians back former Chancellor as he announces his bid to be next PM

Mr Sunak formally announced he was running to be Conservative Party leader on Friday afternoon, using the campaign slogan #ReadyForRishi.

And he was backed by two of the region's senior politicans yesterday with one saying he stood "head and shoulders" above other candidates - rumoured to include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: " “I’ve been pretty clear that Rishi is my neighbour, my friend - and I think he’s a formidable candidate for leadership.

“I always felt that if one day he threw his hat in the ring, I’d always support him.

“Rishi to me stands head and shoulders above people who have put their hat in the ring.”

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council has also given Mr Sunak his backing to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak formally announced he was running to be Conservative Party leader on Friday afternoon, using the campaign slogan #ReadyForRishi.

Carl Les, who previously called for Boris Johnson's resignation, said: "I've always been impressed with Rishi Sunak - partly because he is my MP so I see a fair bit of him.

"He's always been a very good constituency MP following on from another good constituency MP, William Hague.

"I've been impressed with his command of detail and high ethos of public service.

"I will keep an open mind because I need to know who else is standing - but I've worked with him for a number of years, he's an excellent MP and was a very successful minister especially in local government terms. He will have my support."

The former chancellor - who quit on Tuesday helping to trigger an avalanche of ministerial resignations - announced his decision on Twitter saying: "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country."

His move came as allies of former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt - who was runner-up to Mr Johnson in 2019 - said he was "virtually certain" to stand again this time.

In a glossy launch video in which he set out his family history, Mr Sunak said: "Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation.